Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks Atlanta Mayor Who Blamed Crime Increase on GOP Reopening Plan and Easy Access to Firearms

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) lashed out at Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after Bottoms blamed the increase of crime in her city on the Georgia Republican Party’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions and easy access to firearms.

“Atlanta’s Keisha Bottoms is one of America’s worst mayors, maybe even worse than [Lori] Lightfoot & [Bill] de Blasio,” Greene wrote on Twitter, referring to the respective mayors of Chicago and New York City.

“Lenox Mall used to attract shoppers from all over America, now it has metal detectors. BLM riots. Defund the police. Buckhead wants to leave,” she added, though she did not provide any evidence to back up her claims.

Greene’s remarks came after The New York Post published a piece quoting Bottoms after she appeared on MSNBC and excoriated the Republican Party for their reopening plan even as Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Georgia.

“Remember in Georgia we were opened up before the rest of the country, even before the CDC said that it was safe for us to open so our night clubs and our bars remained open so we had people traveling here from across the country to party in our city,” Bottoms said Friday.

“Until we deal with the systemic issues of gun violence in this country, how easily young people, people with mental illnesses can access guns in this country, I’m afraid that this will not be the last summer that we are having this conversation,” Bottoms added, noting that the pandemic “left a lot of people battered and bruised, not just physically but also emotionally” that has contributed to an uptick in gun violence.

Greene has attacked Bottoms before, at one point claiming without evidence that “an EXPLOSION of crime and homicides” in Atlanta is the reason why the Biden administration at one point offered Bottoms an ambassadorship to the Bahamas.