Mitch McConnell Absurdly Claims Allowing People To Vote Rigs Elections For Democrats

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that legislation to protect the right to vote rigs elections for Democrats.

Mitch McConnell claimed that allowing people to vote rigs elections for Democrats as he announced that he is leading Republicans in blocking the For The People Act. pic.twitter.com/xtRVGTEHKT — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 21, 2021

McConnell said, “One supposes compromise among some Democrats bears more than a passing resemblance to the parties and power grab their party has touted for years. It introduces its own disastrous liabilities like a proposal to automate redistricting which is certainly constitutionally dubious. At the end of the day, madam president, which concocted crisis from their top legislative priority, doesn’t make much difference. They have made it abundantly clear that the force behind S.1 is a is a desire to rig the rules of American elections permanently. Permanently in the Democrats’ favor. That’s why the Senate will give this disastrous proposal no quarter.”

Mitch McConnell doesn’t want voting rights protected, because when Americans vote in large numbers, Republicans lose elections. The 2020 election showed that when it is easier for people to vote, they show up and vote.

McConnell’s position that everything is fine and nothing needs to be done was spoken like a man who knows that if people can vote, he will never be Senate Majority Leader again.

Sen. McConnell only cares about himself and his power. He thinks suppressing the vote is his path back to becoming Majority Leader.

He doesn’t care about democracy, the rights of people, or the nation.

Anyone who argues that making it easier to participate in the democratic process is rigging elections is un-American.