Opinion: Self Described Dumbest Guy in Congress, Louie Gohmert, Accidentally Requests A 1/6 Investigation

Most Republicans are vehement in opposing an investigation into Donald Trump’s direct involvement in seditious conspiracy against the United States government that led to an insurrection and attempted coup d’etat on January 6th. However, one of his staunchest Republican supporters called for an investigation and because he is renowned as the “dumbest guy in Congress,” Louie Gohmert unwittingly cited the right reason for getting to the bottom of what most Americans believe was a Trump-directed attack on democracy.

House Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) conceded a couple of weeks ago that people think he is “the dumbest guy in Congress,” and by all accounts he certainly qualifies as dirt stupid about all manner of subjects. That being the case it is highly likely that when he hears a wild conspiracy theory in defense of dumb Donald Trump from Fox News’ resident white supremacist Tucker Carlson, it is a fact in Gohmert’s pea-sized brain.

Gohmert let loose with the wildest, and dumbest, conspiracy theory on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday past and it is highly doubtful that he realizes he did in fact make one correct assertion about Trump’s January 6 insurrection.

Gohmert was “disturbed” at a bizarre conspiracy “his friend” Tucker Carlson shared on Fox News claiming that federal government authorities were responsible for Trump’s attempted coup in an effort to portray MAGA supporters in a bad light. Gohmert probably never realized he was correct in claiming federal government officials were behind the insurrection; they just were not agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation or any national security agency.

Gohmert actually said on the floor of the House that the January 6 insurrection was really disturbing and:

“A monumental entrapment scheme used as a pretext to imprison otherwise harmless protestors and used to frame the entire MAGA movement as potential domestic terrorists.

Whether they were actual agents, or an [sic] undercover agents, or informants that were working for the federal government. But this is scary stuff this is. This is kind of third world stuff, this is not only third world stuff but this is like Putin-like kind of activity. So, if there were federal agents that were involved on January 6, we really need to know what the FBI knew and when they knew it, and not only that, we need to know how much participation did any of our federal friends either at DOJ, FBI, or any of the Intel Community, what kind of role were they playing?“

First and foremost, a staunch Republican Trump supporter just called on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to initiate a formal investigation into the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Second, “dumbest man in Congress” Louie Gohmert made a truthful statement when he said agents working for the federal government were involved in inciting the insurrection, but it was not the FBI, DOJ or the Intelligence community. In fact, it goes much higher than those federal government agencies because it all started in the White House.

Trump incited his MAGA acolytes to storm the Capitol, assault law enforcement officers, set up a makeshift gallow to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence, and attempt to subvert democracy.

Besides Trump, there were several Republicans in Congress perpetuating the Big Lie that further incited the insurrectionists prior to and after the assault on the nation’s seat of power. There were other bad actors involved in driving the MAGA crowd to rebellion, but they were not technically part of the federal government even though they were working on behalf of Trump – a federal government employee.

It is unclear if Gohmert is really the dumbest man in Congress. although it seems as if that is the case based on the historical record. However, it is quite possible that for the first time he spoke the truth even though he was parroting an absurd conspiracy theory “his friend” Tucker Carlson spread on Fox News.

Regardless of the origin of Gohmert’s wild conspiracy theory, it certainly sounded as if he was begging Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to launch an investigation into which federal government agency was responsible for inciting an attack on America’s seat of democracy; an investigation that will discover what every sane person on the planet already knows. The federal agency is the Executive and the primary employees include dirty, dumb Donald Trump and his cabal of corrupt lying agents