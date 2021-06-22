Schumer Vows To Use Every Option To Pass Voting And Tells Republicans This Isn’t Over

Advertising

After Republicans blocked voting rights and election reform legislation from advancing, Majority Leader Schumer vowed this isn’t over.

Schumer, "I want to be very clear about one thing. The fight to protect vote rights is not over by no means. In the fight for voting rights, this vote was the starting gun, not the finish line." The Senate Majority Leader vowed to use every option to pass voting rights. pic.twitter.com/YxTdahdq4u — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 22, 2021

Schumer said, “ Now Republican senators may have prevented us from having a debate on voting rights today. I want to be very clear about one thing. The fight to protect vote rights is not over by no means. In the fight for voting rights, this vote was the starting gun, not the finish line. Let me say that again. In the fight for voting rights, this vote was the starting gun, not the finish line.”

He later added that Democrats have several options for advancing a voting rights bill and they are looking at them all, “Democrats will never let this voter suppression be swept under the rug. We have several serious options for how to reconsider this issue and advance legislation to combat voter suppression. We are going to explore every last one of our options. We have to. Voting rights are too important and fundamental. This concerns the core of our democracy and what we are about as a nation. We’ll not let it go. We’ll not let it die. This voter suppression can’t stand and we are going to work tirelessly to see it does not stand. “

In other words, Republicans better watch their backs because Democrats are going to be looking for every option and opportunity to protect voting rights.

Republicans didn’t win today. They likely set themselves up for a defeat that goes beyond election results. The sort of party-defining and destroying way of living for today as they have yet to realize that their actions leave them with no tomorrow.

The fight is not over. It has only begun, and Chuck Schumer is the only person in the Senate with the power to make sure that it continues.