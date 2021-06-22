“Critical Race Theory” is the Phrase of the Day for Lauren Boebert, Who Accuses Democrats of Ceding Culture

Advertising

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) accused Democrats of ceding culture by backing academics who teach critical race theory, though she did not elaborate on what her definition of “culture” is.

“For years, conservatives refused to fight the so-called culture wars and it’s gotten us to the point where Critical Race Theory is now mainstream,” Boebert wrote this morning.

“If you cede the culture, you cede the country,” she added. “It’s a battle that needs to be fought.”

For years, conservatives refused to fight the so-called culture wars and it’s gotten us to the point where Critical Race Theory is now mainstream. If you cede the culture, you cede the country. It’s a battle that needs to be fought. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 22, 2021

Advertising

Put simply, critical race theory is learning about the law and how it intersects with issues of race, challenging mainstream liberal approaches to racial justice. This branch of theory has been taught for decades by civil rights scholars and supported by activists. It is not new, and has been pivotal to the nation’s understanding of race relations as it continues to reckon with issues like racism, police brutality, and privilege bias in the justice system, a conversation that galvanized more people following the murder of George Floyd, whose killer was convicted last month.

“Critical race theory” has become a buzzword among conservatives in the last few months and has been discussed ad nauseum in the lead-up to President Joe Biden signing legislation commemorating Juneteenth, the day the last Texas slaves were notified of their freedom in 1865.

Boebert has regularly come under fire for her support for the far-right militia movement and white nationalists. She has also backed the mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters, which included members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who stormed the United States Capitol in January and attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.

“Boebert’s affiliation with white supremacist groups is just a little too close to home. Her following has been activated by the former Trump administration, and she is primed to incite further violence in incredibly destructive ways,” wrote Kayla Frawley, the manager of Policy & Advocacy at Clayton Early Learning, in a column for Colorado Newsline in January. “Even with a change in administration, we need to keep Rep. Boebert accountable, in every move she makes, to ensure she knows the rules apply to her. We have seen history repeat itself enough.”

Boebert’s remarks come the same morning that “Fox and Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt claimed critical race theory is “among the questions and concerns of all Americans.”

Ainsley Earhardt combines everything Fox & Friends is Mad about today — immigrants, voter ID, Kamala Harris, "critical race theory," gas prices, inflation, and the child tax credit — into one big, jumbled rant. "These are all the questions and all the concerns of Americans." pic.twitter.com/ubXptzbtxe — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 22, 2021