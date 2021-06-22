Former Trump Exec: Investigation Target Matthew Calamari Really Knows Where the Bodies are Buried [VIDEO]

Advertising

New York investigators are casting a wide net in their investigation of the Trump Organization. And they have been targeting long-time executives in the company to testify against their boss.

According to reports, company CFO Allen Weisselberg has been a reluctant witness so far. And investigators are now looking into former bodyguard and COO Matthew Calamari. Barbara Res, a long-time employee of Trump, says Calamari could be a compelling witness.

Res told Ari Melber on Tuesday, “Calamari knows where the bodies are buried. He’s been with Trump through thick and thin, every single move that Trump has made Matt has been there, or someone else, but usually Matt. He might not know anything financial, but he probably was sitting around when things were discussed, so he probably does. The thought that Trump gave him something to engender his loyalty, that’s not new. He’s been doing it all along.”

The former Executive Vice President then talked about what Calamari might have received from Trump. “I don’t doubt that Trump gave Matt different things,” she continued. “We’ll find out. We know one thing for sure, he gave his son a job. That’s a big deal for anyone — and he’s done that with others. For anyone who gets a job for their child that works for Trump, that’s an automatic loyalty and ‘Do everything I say,’ because if you don’t, not only do you get fired, but your kid loses their position.”

Advertising

Former Trump Organization EVP Barbara Res says New York state investigation target Matthew Calamari "knows where the bodies are buried." pic.twitter.com/ACYxunZKwe — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 23, 2021

Res is a great interview because she has a special insight into how Trump runs his company and treats his people. If Calamari or Weisselberg testify, an even broader picture will be painted.