Jen Psaki Just Obliterated The Republican Scheme To Block Biden’s Jobs Bill

Advertising

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained to Senate Republicans why their plan to block Biden’s jobs bill won’t work.

Video:

Jen Psaki just offered to send Bernie Sanders over to the Republican caucus to teach them how a bill becomes a law in response to a question about their plan to block Biden's jobs bill by cooperating on infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/Tc4fRsWqnv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 22, 2021

Psaki was asked about the Republican plan to block President Biden’s jobs bill by cooperating with him on an infrastructure bill and she answered, “I don’t think that’s how the process works fundamentally….If you just look we just go to our episode of how a bill becomes a law there is a budget reconciliation process led by the Budget Chairman. It’s proceeding. ”

Advertising

When she was asked if the infrastructure negotiations will gum up the works, Psaki said, “How would it gum up the works? Sounds like they have some more explaining to do about what they mean, or maybe they need to go to how a bill becomes a law or how reconciliation works? Sen. Sanders could come over to the Republican caucus and teach them.”

Press Secretary Psaki made two important points. Democrats aren’t letting the bipartisan negotiations slow down their work on passing the bill through reconciliation, and the fate of the bill is in the hands of the fifty Senate Democrats, not the Republicans.

As long as all of the Democrats are in agreement, they can’t be stopped, so the Republican plan to bog Biden down with pointless bipartisan talks is not going to work, but he isn’t getting suckered into putting all of his eggs in the basket bad faith Republican negotiations.