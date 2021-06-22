Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle Absolutely Destroy Conservative Activist Candace Owens

Advertising

Back in 2015, Candace Owens wrote a blog where she frequently bashed Conservatives, including Donald Trump. A few short years later, she has become one of the biggest stars in the Conservative world.

The activist was regularly retweeted by Donald Trump Jr. And the 45th president himself, held an event where he spoke to proponents of Owens’ Blexit movement. Blexit is aimed at convincing Black and Latino people to leave the Democratic party.

Owens, of course, has her share of detractors. Chief among them is comedian Dave Chappelle. Last year the comic devoted a segment of his stand-up act to slamming the activist as a “rotten b*tch.”

During a recent podcast, Chappelle again brought up Owens. “There is no possible way that I owe Candace Owens an apology, is there,” he began. The comedian then referred to her as a, “mascot for colonial interests in America today.”

Jon Stewart later joined the program. The former Daily Show host said to Chappelle, “Here’s why you were so effective in what you said about Candace Owens. Because they have held you up as an avatar of truth-telling, because you’re willing to speak your art in the way that you want to speak it.”

Stewart continued, “Her life is provocation, her brand is provocation, that’s how she makes her money. It’s a provocation and a troll that’s meant to increase brand recognition.”

Owens has always been a controversial voice and she was suspended by Twitter and GoFundMe last year. While her star has somewhat dimmed, she is still popular in Conservative circles.