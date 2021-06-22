Nicolle Wallace: If Democrats Can’t End the Filibuster, the Political Wins in 2020 Will Be for Nothing

Advertising

In the 6 years he was the senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell wielded his power with an iron fist. He laughed at the idea of bipartisanship. He placed radical right-wing judges in lifetime appointments. The Kentucky senator even blocked the senate from even having a vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland.

McConnell was willing to play rough when he had the chance. Some Democratic lawmakers prefer to take the perceived high road. And if they continue to do so, says Nicolle Wallace, all their big wins from 2020 will be for naught.

Wallace told fellow anchor Ari Melber on Tuesday, “So, all I have is history in my own reporting on this. And history shows Mitch McConnell obliterated the filibuster to push through judges his power rose in his caucus and his political power rose in his state.”

The MSNBC host continued:

Advertising

“The idea that there is political peril of leaving [the filibuster] in place. There is political peril of Democrats going out to voters in two years and saying, ‘Guns? I know, we have 80 percent of the public crying for something of the epidemic of mass shootings. But we can’t get through the filibuster. Infrastructure we have to go small because Joe Manchin wanted it to be bipartisan. Voting rights, yeah, I am sorry the dropbox that you left your ballots in the middle of the pandemic,fini’.I think they are choosing between bad and worse. Today the worse is leaving the filibuster in place.”

Nicolle Wallace says that if Democrats can't end the filibuster, the wins in 2020 will be for nothing. pic.twitter.com/ILGmI4M4vx — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 22, 2021

McConnell is most certainly ticked that people like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and keeping Democrats from using their full power. And as long as they continue to do so, it will be to the detriment of their party.