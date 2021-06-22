One of the Biggest Democratic Super PACs Has Pledged $20 Million for Voting Rights Initiatives Ahead of 2022

Advertising

Priorities USA, one of the biggest Democratic Super PACs, has pledged $20 million for voting rights initiatives ahead of the 2022 election cycle. The group’s announcement is aimed at actions by Republicans to restrict voting access and will comprise a digital effort that will include “a series of extensive voter information campaigns, going beyond a more traditional approach that would consist solely of persuasion ads,” according to The New York Times. That effort will also include text message reminders to vote and request absentee ballots.

A significant amount of that money will go to legal efforts, too; as one of the leading litigators in voting rights lawsuits in the country, Priorities USA has challenged efforts by former President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn election results and restrict voting access.

“The purpose of this program is to really center the voters who we know are particularly targeted by the Republicans’ suppression efforts,” said Danielle Butterfield, the executive director of Priorities USA. “Those are voters of color, Black and Latino voters specifically, and we plan to center them both in our creative and our targeting to make sure that they are aware of how empowering voting is.”

The group is dedicated to ensuring that more people vote; their announcement comes ahead of a Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act. The nation’s highest court is set to decide on a pair of voting laws passed by Arizona’s legislature in 2016 that could tighten the standard for the landmark legislation

