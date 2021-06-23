Watch Matt Gaetz Get Destroyed By Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley On Critical Race Theory

Advertising

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley laid into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) who claimed that the military was woke on critical race theory.

And an impassioned argument for learning more about what happened on and what led to the Jan 6 riot at the Capitol. https://t.co/Xfeqbf07aG — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 23, 2021

Gen. Milley said:

I do think it’s important actually for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and widely read, and the United States Military Academy is a university, and it is important that we train, and we understand and I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it. So what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and overturn the Consitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out. I want to maintain an open mind here. I do want to analyze it. I do want to understand .

I’ve read Mao Zedong. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist, so what is wrong with have some situational understanding about the country that we are here to defend? And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing our United States military….of being “woke” because we’re studying some theories that are out there.

Matt Gaetz then got a lesson from Milley on America’s history of systemic racism.

Gaetz’s question was the third time that a House Republican had asked about Chairman of the Joint Chiefs about their favorite culture war buzzword critical race theory.

Gaetz could only react by looking dumbfounded and shaking his head that his usual attempt at a Fox News talking point had blown up in his face.

The odds are good that Gaetz isn’t going to be in the House much longer. Gen. Milley gave him a parting gift of a boot squarely to his backside.