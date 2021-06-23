Michigan Republicans Send The Big Lie Home To Die In Damning Report

Advertising

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee released a report debunking Trump’s voter fraud claims in the state.

NBC News reported:

“There were two claims of deceased individuals casting votes that were found to be true; one was a clerical error while the other was a timing issue,” the report said. “The Committee concluded that none of these constituted fraudulent election activities or manipulations.”

The committee also found no evidence “indicating that hundreds of thousands of absentee voter ballots were mailed to Michigan voters without previously being requested,” though it recommended that the secretary of state discontinue mailing out unsolicited ballot applications.

The report also addressed claims of late-night “ballot dumps” in Detroit. The basis of one claim was a video that actually showed a local news photographer hauling equipment, not ballots. A second video, the committee said, depicted the unloading of absentee ballots from a van around 3:30 a.m. after Election Day, but there was no evidence the ballots were fraudulent.

The reason why it is called the Big Lie is that it is all a lie that Trump hopes will gain legitimacy if it is repeated often enough. Outside of the fact that the report came from Republicans, there isn’t a lot of unknown news in their findings.

Most people aren’t Trump cultists and they already know that there was no election fraud. The report confirms for people what was widely proven elsewhere. Joe Biden won the election because he was the better candidate who ran the better campaign.

The previous president was a dumpster fire, and it took his killing of hundreds of thousands of Americans in the coronavirus pandemic to make his departure a certainty. The conspiracy theories aren’t going to stop because one report in one state debunked the Big Lie.

Until Republicans disavow Trump and his mission to destroy democracy, the Big Lie will continue to live on right-wing media and inside the GOP.