Nicolle Wallace: GOP Lawmakers Rely on the Fact That Their Voters Are “Too Dumb to Google Them” [Video]

The Trump White House never felt the need to tell their voters the truth. Kellyanne Conway perfectly represented this ideal when speaking about Sean Spicer. Trump’s first press secretary never lied to the American people, she claimed, he just offered “alternative facts.”

And alternative facts have become the norm in the Conservative world. The latest push from Fox and the GOP is the critical race theory argument. When Matt Gaetz tried to use this talking point on Wednesday, though, he was expertly taken down by Joint Chief Chairman Mark Milley.

Nicolle Wallace and Tim Miller discussed the moment during Wednesday’s Deadline White House. Miller remarked, “It wasn’t just that brat, Matt Gaetz, it also was Dan Crenshaw (R-NC) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) had started this effort where they are asking for whistleblowers inside the military to report to them, not to their commander, but to these members of congress if they see any instances of ‘wokism’ in the military among their commanders or people at the Pentagon. I just think that that is an astonishing and horrific undermining of Gen. Milley, undermining of our military.”

Nicolle Wallace says that GOP lawmakers like Josh Hawley rely on their voters being too dumb to Google them. pic.twitter.com/tCq8uatNfq — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 23, 2021

Wallace then jumped in to talk about how Republican lawmakers are appealing to their base. Noting that people like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley attended elite schools, she explained:

“Their whole song book is predicated on the fact that voters are too dumb to Google any of them and these elites, these overeducated elites from some of the country’s best, I don’t know if you want to call them the best, but most prominent universities make anti-intellectual arguments. And this whole defense of reading, of understanding Mao but not being a Communist and reading Lenin. Someone should have done that years ago and maybe we wouldn’t be here today.”