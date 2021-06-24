OAN Correspondent Calls for Executions of Thousands Over Fake Voter Fraud Claims

Advertising

Pearson Sharp, a correspondent for the far-right One America News (OAN), has called for the executions of thousands of Americans over fake voter fraud claims.

“How many people were involved in these efforts to undermine the [2020 general] election?” Sharp said on the air, pushing conspiracy theories that the election was fraudulent. “Hundreds? Thousands? Tens of thousands? How many people does it take to carry out a coup against the presidency? And when all the dust settles on the audit in Arizona and the potential audits in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin, what happens to all those people who were responsible for overthrowing the election?”

He continued: “What are the consequences for traitors who meddled with our sacred democratic process and tried to steal power by taking away [the] voices of the American people? What happens to them? Well, in the past, America had a very good solution for dealing with such traitors: Execution.”

There's a real fascist vibe to this One America News personality calming calling for the execution of potentially tens of thousands of Americans over fake voter fraud claims. pic.twitter.com/wm4E0qVJaf — Will Sommer (@willsommer) June 24, 2021

Sharp has lied on the air about the 2020 election before, backing former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen. He has pushed, for instance, the conspiracy theory that Dominion Voting Systems disrupted the voting process, once claiming that Dominion “is behind much of the chaos seen in the aftermath of the election” and that “voting irregularities” helped Biden win the election.

After the Electoral College voted to certify Biden’s win, Sharp said that “no matter what the mainstream media tells you, Joe Biden is not officially the president-elect … until the electoral votes are counted by the joint session of Congress on January 6.”

“Considering the massive scale of voting fraud being reported, it is irresponsible for any journalist or news organization to declare that Joe Biden is the undisputed winner,” he said at the time.