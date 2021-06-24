WATCH: Jen Psaki Tells Nicolle Wallace She Won’t Let The Briefing Room Be Used For Disinformation

Advertising

Working in the White House communications office is not an easy job. And there are only so many people understand the pressure of doing so. Nicolle Wallace does. The MSNBC host worked as George W. Bush’s Communications Director from January of 2005 through the summer of 2006.

So Jen Psaki knew she was talking to a kindred spirit during her Thursday appearance on Deadline White House. And the interview eventually became a love fest between the two communications experts.

The host asked, “How do you feel it’s going? You get such high marks from the vast majority of the people in the room. You spar a little bit with some of the president’s detractors, but I’m sure privately even they give you grudging respect.”

Psaki responded that after following Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kayleigh McEnany, that her biggest goal was, “rebuilding trust with the American people.”

Wallace followed, “I used to have some heated debates with reporters and They would yell at me and I would say when I walk back through those doors I’m the only one who cares if you get a call back.”

Psaki closed the segment remarking, “I”m also not going to allow the briefing room to be a forum for propaganda or disinformation, So there’s that. You stand your ground as often as you can but, hey, listen, it’s also a place I have to answer tough questions and that’s what I signed up for.”

Many GOP voters have been enraged by Psaki’s positive coverage. But the current press secretary has been much more open to questions from reporters with opposing viewpoints than Trump’s communications team ever was.