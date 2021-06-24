WATCH: Mitch McConnell Says Voter Suppression Doesn’t Exist in Any US State

Advertising

At this point in time, Republicans have realized that their platform is not very popular. There is a clear reason why they have stopped talking ideas and have gone all the way in on the culture war.

No leader has ever tried to suppress the vote quite like Donald Trump did. He even had his Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, sabotage the postal service to make it harder for people to vote by mail.

And since Joe Biden’s victory in November, Red states have committed to making it even harder for people to vote. There have already been 22 news laws aimed at making it harder for people to exercise their franchise.

But to hear Mitch McConnell tell it, voter suppression is a completely fabricated Democratic idea. The senate minority leader discussed the topic during a Thursday appearance on Fox News.

Host Mike Emanuel gave McConnell an obvious setup by asking, “The voting rights bill only got 50 yes votes it needed 60. It wasn’t even close to passing. Was this a messaging bill all along?”

The senate minority leader answered, “ Well, I think so. And if the president wants to keep on talking about it, we would like to keep on talking about it, too. Because there is no voter suppression going on in any state in America. And the bill they were trying to pass would have taxpayer dollars spent on political campaigning. Would turn the federal election commission from a judge into a prosecutor. In other words, make it unbalanced. And prevent photo I.D. At the polls, something supported by 80% of Americans. So, if the president wants to keep on talking about this bill, so do we.”

Watch a clip of the segment below:

Mitch McConnell tells Fox News, there is now voter suppression going on in any state in America. pic.twitter.com/BJ94Vrtf8q — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 25, 2021