Trump Organization Indictment Is Just The First Phase Of Tax Crimes Charges

Former NY Asst. DA Tristan Snell said that next week’s Trump Organization indictment is just the first phase of the tax crimes indictments.

Tristan Snell, a former NY Asst. Attorney General, says that we are entering the first phase of Trump's indictments for tax crimes. pic.twitter.com/lTCOedIaXR — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 25, 2021

Snell said on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, “The benefits thing which makes this slightly different than a lot of other cases. The big point that needs to be made here is this is round one. The first inning or whatever sports metaphor you want to use, this is just the beginning. This is not the main event, not event close to the main event. They’ll be bringing, I believe, a surgically driven case here. They know they can win and get indictments on Trump Organization, probably on a number of individuals. I think Weissberg is the main target.”

These charges look like a tactic to break Trump’s inner circle. DA Vance has spent years on this investigation to come up with nothing more than tax-related benefits violations.

The indictment is a way to financially cripple Trump as prosecutors compile their bank and tax fraud cases. Trump and his minions in the Republican Party will attempt to downplay the indictment as a “witch hunt.” and small potatoes, but there is much more coming.

The Vance investigation is methodical and focused on the goal of holding members of the Trump Organization accountable for decades of crimes. Next week’s indictments are just the beginning of Trump paying for his crimes.