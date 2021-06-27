Adam Kinzinger: Why Are Trump Supporters Worshiping a Loser? [VIDEO]

Advertising

Donald Trump spends most of his time at his Florida and New Jersey golf courses. This enables him to shield himself from criticism and constantly be surrounded by yes men and women.

This weekend, Trump stepped out of his comfort zone for the first time. Still, he picked an Ohio town where he would be treated like a deity. Recapping the speech last night, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger ripped into the former president.

The Illinois congressman told CNN’s Pamela Brown, “There are a lot of people that I’ve talked to that are mad at me for just telling the truth, which used to be a pretty basic low bar. That really truly believes that Donald Trump was elected president again. What you saw yesterday was a recycling of all his old talking points. It was a rally of a loser president. He’s the first president to lose re-election in decades. And I don’t know why these folks would go there and just short of worship a loser. They did.”

Kinzinger continued:

“The interesting thing is he didn’t talk much about the candidate running against Anthony Gonzalez, who is a fantastic person, Anthony is. The guy running against him, at one point, Trump made it sound like he negotiated world peace in North Korea. The guy worked advance, which is really an entry-level position, not to put it down, but not negotiating with world leaders. And then he went into old recycled talking points. The problem is people believe this. They really do. And there are enough people that, frighteningly, believe he’ll be president again in August.”