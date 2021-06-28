GOP Representative Paul Gosar’s Siblings Call for His Removal, Brand Him a “Traitor” For Backing Trump’s Big Lie

Advertising

The siblings of Representative Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) have branded him a “traitor” and say he should be removed from Congress for backing former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 general election.

“I consider him a traitor to this country. I consider him a traitor to his family,” Dave Gosar, a Wyoming attorney and one of Gosar’s nine brothers and sisters, told NBC News. “He doesn’t see it. He’s disgraced and dishonored himself.”

Jennifer Gosar, another sibling, said, “I was concerned before. I was horrified during, and I’m shocked that he’s not censured now, that there hasn’t been a process for expulsion. I mean, I think all the elements are clear. And maybe there’s something I’m missing, but they’re not acting on it to really allay any fears of the public.”

In January, Gosar voted to overturn the results of the election and mere hours after the attack, he became the first member of Congress to advance the conspiracy theory that Antifa was to blame for the violence during the Capitol riot, which took place after a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol in a bid to overturn the election results.

Advertising

This has all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation. https://t.co/HJLN3Ijn4K — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2021

Gosar’s siblings criticized him then, too.

“We know him to be an extremist and we took that very seriously,” Jennifer Gosar told The Arizona Republic at the time. “I believe that my brother has been a constant perpetrator of misinformation. … I’ve been incredulous at the lack of accountability thus far. I would think Wednesday would be certainly a line.”

“When you talk about what happened the other day, you’re talking about treason. You’re talking about overthrowing the government. That’s what this is. If that doesn’t rise to the level of expulsion, what does?” said Tim Gosar.