He Blew It For Our Country: Trump Releases a Statement Blasting Mitch McConnell

Following the January 6th insurrection, both Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell blasted Donald Trump for his role in the attack. They know have different takes on the matter.

McCarthy famously went down to Mar-a-Lago, kissed Trump’s ring, and he now backs the former president no matter what. McConnell has never changed course on the issue. In fact, a new book by Jon Karl reports that the Kentucky senator urged Barr to issue a statement about the election. Today Trump blasted McConnell, saying he blew it for the country.

McConnell reportedly told Barr, “Look, we need the president in Georgia. And so we cannot be frontally attacking him right now. But you’re in a better position to inject some reality into this situation. You are really the only one who can do it.”

In a statement released Monday, Trump wrote, “Had Mitch McConnell fought for the Presidency like he should have, there would right now be Presidential Vetoes on all of the phased Legislation that he has proven to be incapable of stopping.”

The former president continued, “He never fought for the White House and blew it for the Country.”

Of course, McConnell realized early that the election fight wasn’t one that he was going to win. So he tried to hold on to the senate. Thanks to Trump, the Republicans lost that fight as well.