Republicans Panic After Jen Psaki Nails Them For Voting For Defunding The Police

Republicans are in a panic after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki hit them for voting against funding for police.

Video of Psaki:

Jen Psaki takes a Peter Doocy question and uses it to drill Republicans on voting against funding for the police. pic.twitter.com/dHlQysinZO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 28, 2021

Psaki said in response to Peter Doocy’s question about White House adviser Cedric Richmond saying that Republicans voted to defund the police, “The president mentioned that the American rescue plan, state and local funding, something supported by the president and a lot of Democrats who supported and voted for the bill could help ensure local cops were kept on the beat in communities across the country. It didn’t receive a single Republican vote, and that funding has been used to keep cops on the beat. “

Doocy said that the funding wasn’t for fighting a crime wave, but Psaki was ready, “I think that any local department would argue that keeping cops on the beat to keep communities safe when they had to because of budget shortfalls fire police is something that helps them address crime in their local communities.”

The Republican response has been lies and panic.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, who took Liz Cheney’s old gig in the Republican House leadership tweeted:

Don’t let the Dems (& press stenographers)get away with this garbage! Dems’ manta “Defund the Police” was one of their top policy & messaging points in 2020. Including Biden who said “Yes, yes” about defunding the police. GOP has always supported increasing funding for police! https://t.co/SshxZJpc4c — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 28, 2021

Everything Stefanki tweeted was a lie.

Republicans are scared because the message that they are anti-police during a time of rising crime is sticking. It is easy to connect the dots from Trump supporters who attacked the police on 1/6 to Republicans who are refusing to fund law enforcement.

Jen Psaki put Republicans in a panic simply by pointing out the truth of their anti-police vote.