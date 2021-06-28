Speaker Pelosi Drops The Hammer And Introduces Bill To Launch 1/6 Attack Investigation

Advertising

Speaker Pelosi announced that she has introduced the bill creating the Select Committee to investigate the 1/6 attack.

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Speaker Pelosi said:

Sadly, as of last week, there remains no prospect for additional votes from Republican Senators to create the National Commission to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol Complex.

Over the weekend, proposed legislation to establish a Select Committee to investigate the January 6th insurrection was drafted, and it has now been introduced and sent to the Rules Committee.

January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure such an attack cannot again happen. The Select Committee will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the attack and report recommendations for preventing any future assault.

Senate Republicans did Mitch McConnell a ‘personal favor’ rather than their patriotic duty and voted against the bipartisan commission negotiated by Democrats and Republicans. But Democrats are determined to find the truth.

Republicans are already panicking over the fact that their votes against funding for the police are causing blowback and sticking to them, and Speaker Pelosi has dropped the other shoe.

The 1/6 attack is not going away. Republicans haven’t been able to bury or make Americans forget. Once the bill creating the 1/6 Select Committee passes the House, members will be chosen, and the investigation will get underway.

The public hearings, if they take place, will dominate the news at the exact time when Republicans will be attempting to win back the House and Senate.

Mitch McConnell made a massive mistake when he blocked the 1/6 Commission, as now Speaker Pelosi has the power to find the truth.