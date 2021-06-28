Rep. Ted Lieu Lays It Out: Every Single Republican In Congress Voted Against Police Funding

Advertising

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) broke it down and cut through the GOP lies to explain that every Republican in Congress voted against funding the police.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

I served in local government. A significant portion of local government funding goes to the police department. A significant portion of the American Rescue Plan went to local government. It is simply a fact that every Republican Member of Congress voted NO on funding police. https://t.co/ru9weIWPlc — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 29, 2021

This is not a complicated concept. Just as a ballpark figure, 9.2% of all local government funding went to police departments in 2017. Police departments are a substantial portion of local government expenditures.

Every single Republican in Congress voted against spending $350 billion to fund local police departments. Republicans are in a panic for a very good reason. Their strategy of trying to make President Biden unpopular by making his legislative priorities partisan has blown up in their faces.

Republicans are falsely claiming that Democrats want to defund the police, but you will find no Democratic partywide votes by their members of Congress against police funding.

Only one political party is on the record as voting against funding for the police while crime is increasing in the country, and that is the same Republican Party that claims to love the police, even though they did not want to give local governments the resources that they need to keep police employed and the nation’s communities safe.