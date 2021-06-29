Fox News Hammered With Biggest Fine In History For Human Rights Law Violation

Advertising

Fox News has agreed to pay a fine of $1 million and hit with other penalties for violating New York’s Human Rights Law.

The Daily Beast reported:

in July 2016, Rupert Murdoch’s media empire has effectively admitted to ongoing misconduct that includes sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation against victimized employees, and has agreed to pay a million-dollar fine for what New York City’s Commission on Human Rights called “a pattern of violating of the NYC Human Rights Law.”

The settlement agreement, reached last week with the human rights commission, contains the largest-ever financial penalty assessed in the agency’s six-decade history, and also requires Fox News to remove mandatory confidential arbitration clauses from the contracts of on-air talent along with other employees and contributors for a period of four years when they file legal claims under the city’s human-rights law outside of the company’s internal process.

Fox News wants the American people to forget about the sexual harassment and sexual misconduct scandal that has rocked the network for years, but it appears that nothing has substantially changed at Fox News.

The conservative cable news network touts religion and family values on a daily basis while running a work environment that is so toxic that it was found to be in violation of human rights.

Who could have guessed that the same network that pumps Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity into millions of homes each night was serially violating human rights?

Fox isn’t news, but it is literally committing crimes against human beings.