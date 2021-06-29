House Republicans Call For Racist Investigation Of China Instead Of 1/6 Attack

Advertising

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) called for Speaker Pelosi to investigate China for COVID, not the 1/6 attack.

Video:

House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) calls for a committee to investigate China on the coronavirus, not the 1/6 attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/HrXyFRn5QM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 29, 2021

Rep. Scalise talked about a hearing that Republicans will be holding on China and COVID, “For more than a year house Republicans have been calling on speaker Pelosi to hold a hearing on the origins of covid. It is perplexing that speaker Pelosi refuses to have any committee of jurisdiction hold a hearing on the origin of a virus that has killed over 600,000 Americans and 4 million worldwide. So, with the mountains of evidence that continue to grow in a show it may have started in that lap in Wuhan, house Republicans decided we will have our own hearing.”

Scalise said when asked about the vote on the 1/6 Committee in the House:

Ultimately we will see where the vote goes, but if you look at the last vote, it was overwhelmingly opposed by Republicans. There are standing committees that have jurisdiction. I think even the Senate is taking the approach of having some of their standing committees look into it. Speaker Pelosi ought to be exercising the same ability of not going down a partisan route, so we will see where the vote goes. Ultimately they have the ability with standing committees.

On so many fronts speaker Pelosi is not using they are standing committees to carry out the will of the American people. I talked about holding China accountable. Not a single hearing by any standing committee, and there are at least five of them that could be having hearings today. Yet to have a single hearing on the origin of the coronavirus.

Republicans are attempting to use China as a racist distraction

House Republicans don’t want to talk about the 1/6 attack, so they are trying to distract the country by investigating the origins of the coronavirus, which plays into another right-wing conspiracy theory that COVID is a biological weapon unleashed by China to bring down the United States.

Republicans would rather demonize Asians than investigate the domestic terrorist attack that was incited by their former president.