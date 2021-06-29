Michael Cohen Says Prosecutors Have The Evidence To Indict Trump

Advertising

Michael Cohen said that prosecutors don’t need Weisselberg to cooperate because they already have the documents to indict Trump.

Daniel Goldman speculated on Twitter that prosecutors need Weisselberg to cooperate, but Cohen replied:

Wrong! They have documents to prove more than you know or should be commenting on. Weisselberg is not the key to a Trump indictment. https://t.co/YzFp7DHSvl — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 29, 2021

Prosecutors would love to have Weisselberg’s cooperation because he can add a human voice and explanation to the documents and evidence for the jury, but the idea that Donald Trump will walk with Weisselberg doesn’t cooperate isn’t what the overwhelming amount of evidence that has been collected suggests will happen.

Advertising

The former president is a micromanager who doesn’t trust other people around him enough to delegate responsibility to them. Trump’s fingerprints, figuratively speaking, are likely to be on every aspect of his business.

Michael Cohen would know about the evidence against Trump because he has been cooperating with prosecutors and he is one of the main reasons why they have the documents in the first place.

Prosecutors are following the same strategy that is used to bring down organized crime operations. They want to compile as many witnesses as possible and isolate the main target of the investigation, who in this case is Donald Trump.

The first set of indictments are phase one. The focus of the investigation remains bank and tax fraud, and the target is Donald J. Trump.