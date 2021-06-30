190 House Republicans Vote To Cover-Up GOP Terrorism With Opposition To 1/6 Committee

Advertising

Just two House Republicans voted in favor of the 1/6 Select Committee. The other 190 voted to support domestic terrorists.

The final vote was 220-190:

222-190, House creates Jan. 6 select committee https://t.co/ButifYFLNW — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 30, 2021

It was a shameful display of cowardice and putting party over country as House Republicans have made it clear with their votes that they don’t want the American people to know the full story of the Trump attempt to overthrow the government and stay in power.

If Speaker Pelosi wants to add a House Republican to her picks for the committee, she has two choices. She could pick Adam Kinzinger or Liz Cheney. Both of these Republicans were the only GOP votes for the creation of the committee, and both have consistently expressed interest in finding the truth about the origins, the planning, and the participants in the attack on the Capitol.

By now, it is not surprising that so many Republicans voted to betray their country. They have long ago abandoned their role as the sworn protectors of Democracy, but their workplace was attacked and only two of them supported an investigation into the incident.

House Republicans aren’t fooling anyone, as their gambit to paint the commission as partisan won’t distract from the truth that will be revealed.