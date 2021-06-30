Alex Jones Claims That the Government is Monitoring His Text Exchanges With Tucker Carlson

Advertising

Alex Jones may have been largely deplatformed at this point, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to make wild claims. He recently told listeners that he was in regular contract with the White House in the run-up to the 1/6 insurrection.

This week Tucker Carlson said that he was being spied on by the NSA. While Jen Psaki explained why the Fox host’s claims were dubious, Jones believes them completely. In fact, the InfoWars host alleged that the government monitors his text exchanges with Carlson.

Jones began the segment, “Tucker Carlson has basically the highest ethics I’ve seen in journalism. He’s incredibly smart, he’s grown up, he’s woken up to things being very sinister and he’s come a long way, and he’s surpassed really the work I’ve done.”

The conspiracy theorist continued:

“We know that they spy on my text messages, my email, everything, and it’s all given to Democrats, law firms, universities, think tanks. I mean, this is a major criminal operation, and that’s exactly what Carlson talked about. That’s exactly what Carlson talked about is how they are passing his information around, trying to find something he said unethical or racist, and of course, they can’t. And that means they’re reading my text messages to Tucker Carlson and our conversations and they’re listening to conversations. And I’m gonna stop right there. We already know that.”

While Jones thinks he may be vouching for his friend, an endorsement from the InfoWars host in not likely to go a long way in making people believe Carlson’s story.

See a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Media Matters: