Kevin McCarthy Has Devin Nunes Investigating Tucker Carlson’s NSA Claims

House Republicans don’t want to talk about the 1/6 attack, but Kevin McCarthy has drafted Devin Nunes to investigate Tucker Carlson’s NSA claims.

McCarthy announced that Nunes will be investigating via a statement:

For the past several months, I have seen a disturbing trend at the National Security Agency.

Earlier this year, I sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Austin expressing concern over the politicization of the Agency through the sidelining of Michael Ellis as NSA General Counsel. I asked that Mr. Ellis be reinstated and expressed my concern regarding undue political influence in NSA placing Mr. Ellis on administrative leave.

Separately, it has recently come to my attention that NSA has refused to deliver information requested by the Republican Members on the House Intelligence Committee who are trying to fulfill their oversight responsibilities.

Now, there is a public report that NSA read the emails of Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Although NSA publicly denied targeting Carlson, I have serious questions regarding this matter that must be answered.

Given this disturbing trend, I’ve asked HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes to investigate and find answers on behalf of the American people. The NSA cannot be used as a political instrument, and House Republicans will ensure accountability and transparency.

Tucker Carlson Has No Evidence That The NSA Spied On Him

McCarthy has granted Carlson’s plea for attention and ratings gimmick credibility by saying that Nunes will investigate it, but there is one key element missing.

Tucker Carlson has no evidence that the government is spying on him.

In its statement, the NSA pointed out that they don’t conduct domestic surveillance, so if the NSA was monitoring Carlson, they would be doing so because he was interacting with a foreign government and potentially plotting against US national security.

There is nothing to investigate. Carlson is making it up, but this is a page straight out of the Republican election playbook. Carlson and McCarthy are using each other to add credibility to a fake story so that they both mutually benefit. Carlson gets more viewers and McCarthy gets more votes in November 2022.

Republicans don’t want to investigate the domestic terror attack on the Capitol, but they are tripping all over themselves to push a baseless Tucker Carlson conspiracy theory.