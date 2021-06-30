Report: DeSantis Asked Trump to Cancel His Florida Rally This Weekend so Focus Could Remain on Building Collapse.Trump Refused.

Advertising

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are often key allies within the GOP. But right now, the Florida governor has his hands full dealing with the recent building collapse in Miami.

And DeSantis feels that it would be best for all of his energy to by focused on handling the tragedy. With that in mind, the governor reportedly asked Trump to postpone his rally in Sarasota this weekend. And the former president is refusing to do so.

A Florida Republican told the Washington Examiner that the former president needs to, “read the room.” They continued, “The governor is getting tested here as to how far he’s going to be pushed before he breaks ranks with President Trump. And he has to be very careful because this is Trump country. The base loves the president. But they equally love Ron. It’s a showdown going on right now.”

An operative who noted that DeSantis “didn’t want this,” explained, “We can walk and chew gum at the same time. But right now, there’s a Kumbaya moment. People need this. We need everybody to come together, we need to see that to start healing this country. And we saw a little bit of that today for the first time in five years. Today was the first day that people were like, ‘Maybe there’s hope that our country can come back together again.’ Only for, on Saturday, the former president tearing the Band-Aid off: He’s gonna go for the jugular.”

Trump, of course, only cares about what’s best for Trump. And his concern that DeSantis could seriously challenge Trump in 2024 will only make the former president more stubborn about the matter.