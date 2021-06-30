Criminal Indictments Filed Against The Trump Organization And Allen Weisselberg

The grand jury has filed sealed criminal indictments against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg.
A grand jury in Manhattan filed criminal indictments Wednesday against former president Donald Trump’s company and its longtime chief financial officer, according to two people familiar with the indictments.
The indictments against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, will remain sealed until Thursday afternoon, leaving the specific charges against them unclear. Earlier Wednesday, people familiar with the case said the charges were related to allegations of unpaid taxes on benefits for Trump Organization executives.
The Trump Indictments Have Been Years In The Making
The indictments are the first phase in what could be a lengthy prosecution of the failed former president and his adult children. The criminal indictment of Trump’s business creates a huge immediate problem for the former president, as it was reported that such an indictment could be financially crippling.
The indictments are expected to be phase one, as the Manhattan DA is still investigating the former president for bank and tax fraud on top of a New York State investigation into Trump and his business.
Most Americans have waited years for Donald Trump to face some sort of justice. It looks like the wait may finally be coming closer to a conclusion, as the words Trump and criminal indictment can now be used in the same sentence
