Michael Cohen Says Weisselberg Indictment Is The Tip Of The Iceberg

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said that the Allen Weisselberg indictment is the tip of the iceberg and the CFO isn’t who prosecutors are after.

Video of Cohen on MSNBC’s The Beat:

Michael Cohen says Allen Weisselberg's indictment is the tip of the iceberg, and it isn't Weisselberg that prosecutors are looking for. pic.twitter.com/uVStO7G4Uu — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 1, 2021

Cohen reacted to the indictments, “They decided to do it this way. This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the multitude of illegalities that the district of attorney is currently looking at it., and I think it is wrong of us to presume for a moment that this is it. This is a big surprise, hey everybody, we are going to get Allen Weissberg, it is not him they are looking for. “

Michael Cohen was correct. Weisselberg wasn’t the target of this investigation. Prosecutors want Weisselberg because his testimony could make a case against former president Trump an open and closed matter, but they don’t need Weisselberg in order to indict Trump.

This is just the beginning. A hint that more is coming can be found in the Trump Organization and Weisselberg indictments. The DA is looking at 15 years worth of criminal activity.

The answer to the question of who has been at the top of the Trump Organization for the last fifteen years provides a big clue as to who is the true target of the investigation.

As this case plays out, it would not be surprising if Trump ends up with more criminal charges than presidential impeachments.