MSNBC’s Ari Melber: NY Prosecutors Are Preventing Trump From Having Weisselberg Take the Fall [VIDEO]

Today was a bad day for the Trump Organization. This morning, Allen Weisselberg, the CFO of the company turned himself into authorities. And New York prosecutors are hoping that the long-time money man will eventually flip on Donald Trump.

Ayman Mohyeldin and Ari Melber talked about the charges levied against the company and Weisselberg this afternoon. And according to Melber, the sheer volume of the charges is bad news for Trump.

Mohyeldin asked the host and lawyer, “What has stood out to you so far from what you’ve been able to gather?”

“They have thrown the kitchen sink at the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg,” Melber responded. “This is very bad news for the Trump Organization because the D.A. has taken an aggressive tact indicting, the entire Trump Organization, in references to the payroll company and others.”

The host continued, “So, if you were the company hoping to pin this on the employee or get out of it, as far as the D.A. is concerned, game over there — they’re going after the whole company.”

“Highlight number two, there are 15 counts here,” Melber concluded. “Now we have 15 counts, including larceny, tax fraud, false statements, filing false instruments, falsifying business records. They are taking, what the D.A. argues was a conspiracy to intentionally and habitually defraud the government, steal money and pay people off the books. That is the language of the indictment. They’re alleging that went on for 15 years.”

Ari Melber explains why it will be so hard for Trump to pin everything on Allen Weisselberg. pic.twitter.com/brLFgPOSdf — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 1, 2021

It has been Trump’s M.O., for many years, to let others take the fall for him. If Melber is right, prosecutors won’t let him do that this time.