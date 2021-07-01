The Walls Begin To Crumble Around Trump As Weisselberg Charged With Grand Larceny

Advertising

Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg has been charged with second-degree grand larceny for not paying taxes on $1.7 million.

Allen Weisselberg charged with grand larceny in the second degree which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/x1P2fU2FfA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 1, 2021

Trump and his team are engaged in a campaign of minimization of these charges, but Weisselberg could face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. The Manhattan DA has made it known that charging Trump’s CFO is just the beginning as they are still investigating the former president and his business for bank and insurance fraud.

Trump’s business practices have his CFO facing criminal charging and his own business under indictment.

America already knew what Donald Trump was, but as the disgraced failed former president plots a political comeback for 2024, he is looking down the barrel at potential criminal charges that could follow him for the rest of his life.

True justice won’t arrive until Trump is either criminally charged or held accountable in some way.

The felony charges have started to arrive and the smart money is on them not stopping with Allen Weisselberg.