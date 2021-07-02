Report: Kimberly Guilfoyle Solicited Donations by Telling Donors About Sexy Things She Did for Donald Trump Jr.

Advertising

When Donald Trump first took office back in 2016, his namesake was still married to his first wife, Vanessa Haydon. But by the time the 2020 Republican National Convention rolled around, he had a new partner.

And during the RNC, Kimberly Guilfoyle, formerly of the Fox News network made quite a spectacle of herself. During a prime-time speaking slot, Guilfoyle went viral for essentially screaming her speech.

The former Fox anchor is now also making waves for her behavior while seeking GOP donations. In his latest book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, Michael Bender writes:

“[Guilfoyle] enjoyed giving donors ‘an unwanted glimpse’ into her personal life with Donald Trump Jr., saying that the president’s oldest son liked her to dress up as a sexy cheerleader. [She also noted] how she called her boyfriend a ‘naughty boy’ when she ‘let him out of his cage.'”

This tracks with previous reports about Guilfoyle’s behavior. Politico reported last year that Trump officials, “had been getting reports that Guilfoyle had been berating her staff. Appearing together at fundraisers, Guilfoyle and her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr., would banter in sexually suggestive ways that made some donors uncomfortable.”

Donald Trump Jr. has often hinted that he would like to have a future in politics. And wherever he ends up, it should be expected that Guilfoyle won’t be far behind.