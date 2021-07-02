Rudy Giuliani Defends Allen Weisselberg, Calls Trump Org. Indictments “Democratic Persecution of Enemies”

Advertising

Rudy Giuliani defended Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, a day after Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan District Attorney‘s office in New York City and was charged with 15 felony counts for evading $1.76 million in taxes over 15 years. Giuliani claimed that the charges are an example of “Democratic persecution” against perceived enemies.

“The case against Allen Weisselburg is another example that the NY justice system is an instrument of Democrat persecution of its enemies,” he wrote on Twitter. “It ignores record increases in homicide and shootings, and prioritizes a 15 year old tax case that doesn’t even involve an IRS federal charge.”

Giuliani, who previously served as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, pivoted to attacking media outlets and suggested that the case is “bull” because it consists of state, not federal charges.

“No one in the corrupt media will point out how indicative it is that this case is bull…. that there’s no federal charge,” he wrote.

“If this were anything but prosecutorial extortion, the IRS would have referred this for criminal prosecution 15 years ago, or joined this case now,” he added.

Giuliani’s tweets appeared to distract from his own legal troubles. Earlier this week, the Department of Justice launched an investigation into Giuliani’s possible foreign lobbying for Turkish interests. The investigation, which is not a criminal one, is separate from a criminal investigation into Giuliani’s activities in Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report.

Last month, a New York appellate court officially suspended the law license of Giuliani, writing in a 33-page decision that he made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the 2020 election while working as Trump‘s personal attorney.