Fox News Busted For Coordinating With Rudy Giuliani On Big Lie

Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed in the Dominion voting machines lawsuit and asked to turn over all of his emails with Fox News going back years.

Bloomberg News reported:

The former New York mayor and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer was asked to hand over all documents stemming from his appearances on Fox starting in 2016 as well as all communications with the network related to the 2020 presidential election and Dominion, according to a June 28 filing in state court in Delaware.

The subpoena also seeks Giuliani’s communications concerning the “truth or falsity” of the claims he made about Dominion while appearing on Fox, plus documents about the nature of his relationship with the network, “whether formal or informal, compensated or uncompensated.”

Rudy Giuliani Could End Up Taking Down Fox News With Him

The subpoena is a massive problem for Fox News because it goes to the heart of what critics have been saying about the network for decades. If Fox News coordinated with Giuliani to push the Big Lie that the election was stolen, then Fox is a political operation, not a journalistic organization.

If Fox and Giuliani conspired to push false statements and misinformation about the election, that means that Fox News is not a news organization but a propaganda outlet and should be treated as such by newsmakers and public officials.

Between the federal criminal investigation and the civil lawsuit brought by Dominion, it looks like Rudy Giuliani is going down. His law license has been suspended in New York, and the only unknown is how many people or conservative media outlets, like Fox News, Giuliani is going to take with him.

