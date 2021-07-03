7 Republican Senators Ask Biden To End Trump’s Failed Trade War

Advertising

A group of seven Republican Senators wrote to President Biden and asked him to end Trump’s trade war that is hurting their states.

Bloomberg reported:



Seven Republican senators sent a letter to the White House asking Biden to repeal tariffs and other trade barriers that Trump implemented during his time in office affecting a wide range of industries, including agriculture, carmakers, and manufacturers.

“An important first step would be to reduce barriers to trade with our allies,” the letter said. “By doing so, we can stop damaging actions and retaliation and mend relationships while listening to businesses across the country that have suffered from the negative economic consequences.”

The letter, dated Wednesday, was signed by Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Mike Lee of Utah, and Deb Fischer of Nebraska.

Advertising

Advertising

Trump’s Trade War Devastated Farmers And Manufacturing

Trump spent American taxpayer money attempting to bribe farmers before the 2020 election because his trade war had driven many of them close to bankruptcy and going out of business.

Trump claimed that China paid for the money to farmers, but the truth is that it was American taxpayer dollars.

The Biden administration has been busy with the pandemic and attempting to revive the economy, but one should expect a new trade policy that will remove the tariffs that have been so damage to American exports.

Advertising

The trade war ended up wiping out the Trump tax cuts and resulted in a tax increase of $3,000 for every American.

The trade war was so bad for the US economy that even Republicans are asking Joe Biden to end it.