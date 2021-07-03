The FBI Is Arresting Trump Supporters For Attacking Journalists

There is no federal law specifically against attacking a journalist, so the Justice Department has charged those who went after reporters or their gear on Jan. 6 with committing violence in the restricted grounds of the Capitol, or destroying property on the Capitol grounds. More such arrests are expected, according to officials.

The Arrests Are About Ending Trump’s Culture Of Inciting Violence Against The Press

Donald Trump didn’t just enable attacks on the press. He encouraged them by demonizing any media that didn’t present fawning coverage of him.

Trump supporters who threatened or attacked the press were singled out for praise by the former failed president. Trump rewarded threats and violence against the press.

The FBI’s arrests are the first step in reversing the culture that Trump created. Instead of rewards, Trump supporters get arrested for attacking journalists.

There is no federal law that protects journalists from targeted violence while they are doing their jobs, but arresting Trump supporters for attacking the press is a good start.