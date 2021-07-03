The FBI Is Arresting Trump Supporters For Attacking Journalists

The FBI has made a wave of arrests of Trump supporters who attacked journalists on January 6th.
Nearly six months after the U.S. Capitol riot, the Justice Department has begun arresting a new category of alleged criminals — those who attacked reporters or damaged their equipment as journalists documented the violence perpetrated by supporters of President Donald Trump.
….
There is no federal law specifically against attacking a journalist, so the Justice Department has charged those who went after reporters or their gear on Jan. 6 with committing violence in the restricted grounds of the Capitol, or destroying property on the Capitol grounds. More such arrests are expected, according to officials.
The Arrests Are About Ending Trump’s Culture Of Inciting Violence Against The Press
Donald Trump didn’t just enable attacks on the press. He encouraged them by demonizing any media that didn’t present fawning coverage of him.
Trump supporters who threatened or attacked the press were singled out for praise by the former failed president. Trump rewarded threats and violence against the press.
The FBI’s arrests are the first step in reversing the culture that Trump created. Instead of rewards, Trump supporters get arrested for attacking journalists.
There is no federal law that protects journalists from targeted violence while they are doing their jobs, but arresting Trump supporters for attacking the press is a good start.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor, who is White House Press Pool, and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association