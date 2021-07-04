Trump And Matt Gaetz Team Up For Don’t Send Me To Prison Florida Fairgrounds Freak Show

Advertising

Trump spent his latest trip to the fairgrounds featuring accused child sex trafficker Matt Gaetz and screaming prosecutorial misconduct.

Via Politico:

“You didn’t pay taxes on the car, or company apartment…or education for your grandchildren,” Trump said of the allegations facing the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg. “They indict people for that, but murder and selling massive amount of the worst drugs in the world that kill people left and right, and that’s alright?”

“I’ve been targeted since I came down the elevator,” he told the crowd. He later added: “It’s really called prosecutorial misconduct. It’s a terrible, terrible thing.”

Others who spoke before Trump included Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is under federal investigation in an ongoing sex-crimes investigation, and the former president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr.

Trump Tried To Keep Himself Out Of Prison By Hanging Out With Matt Gaetz

The odds are that if anyone cared enough to ask, Trump wouldn’t know the meaning of prosecutorial misconduct. The target audience for these events is not the country at large. The failed former one-term president is attempting to keep his base with him. His political support could soon be his only source of income.

Trump’s spinning of the charges in the indictment leaves out count twelve, which involves keeping and maintaining false business documents. It is this count against his business that could cause his financial house of cards to collapse because every single lender, and there are many, can now demand to see all of Trump’s financial records and documents, the real ones, and cancel his loans.

It was a freak show in Florida that got the scant media attention outside of the right-wing bubble that it deserved. Hosting accused child sex trafficker Gaetz is another reminder that crime is the Trump brand, and nothing has changed.

Trump is no longer president. The mainstream media attention has all but dried up, but the twice impeached former president still thinks that he can talk himself out of criminal charges.

Donald Trump isn’t managing a political brand. He’s trying to avoid prison.