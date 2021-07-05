Biden Returns The White House To The People By Ending Shut Down Of Sidewalks

President Biden has reopened the sidewalks in front of the White House that Trump shut down to hide from protesters.

ABC News reported:

“The portion of Pennsylvania Avenue and the White House sidewalk between 15th and 17th Streets NW has been reopened to foot and bicycle traffic. The Secret Service is committed to facilitating public access to Pennsylvania Avenue as well as protecting the safety of the public and agency protectees,” a Secret Service spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

Trump originally closed the sidewalks to the White House during the same time period when he fled to the White House bunker to hide from the George Floyd protesters.

The former president didn’t have any good reason for blocking off the sidewalks outside of his own fear of protesters. Earlier in his administration, Biden reopened other areas that Trump had blocked off from the public.

President Biden is returning the White House back to the people. It is no longer the place where a failed and clueless man tried to lock himself away from the people that he was supposed to be representing.

After one of the most abnormal periods in presidential history, Biden is restoring stability and norms and returning the White House back to the American people.

