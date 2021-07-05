Pro-Trump Twitter Competitor Immediately Hacked After Launching

Trump’s social platform that was supposed to compete with Twitter was immediately hacked hours after launching.

Reuters reported:

A social media site launched on Sunday by Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, was briefly hacked, and more than 500,000 people have registered to use the site, Miller said.

GETTR, a Twitter-style platform with posts and trending topics, has advertised itself on the Google and Apple app stores as “a non-bias social network for people all over the world.

Trump adviser Jason Miller claimed that the problem was fixed in a matter of minutes., but given Miller’s history of lying about virtually everything and anything, nothing he says should be taken at face value.

Trump hasn’t even signed up for the platform yet, but other criminal elements types orbiting Trump world, like Steve Bannon, are touting it as a Twitter killer.

Twitter is not known for its high number of Trump supporters, so one doubts that anything the Trump crowd will come up with will be a Twitter killer.

It isn’t a surprise that the same group of people who displayed complete incompetence and no attention to detail while in the White House have carried those same traits into their private sector ventures that are blatant efforts to boost Trump and leech off of his political brand.

The hacking and misadventures will likely continue because failure is the Trump brand.

