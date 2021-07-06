Ivanka Trump May Flip On Her Dad According To Mary Trump

Mary Trump suggested that Ivanka Trump doesn’t need her job with the Trump Organization, so she is less likely to stay loyal to her father.

According to The Daily Beast:

“She’s much less likely to stay loyal than Allen Weisselberg,” says Mary Trump, the member of the family who has famously turned on the clan.

“But Allen had a pretty cushy gig where he was. And I think kind of in the grand scheme of things, as counterintuitive as this might sound, I think Ivanka has, one, more to lose and, two, more to hang onto. Her husband’s family is legitimately very wealthy.”

Ivanka Trump Has Some Serious Legal Problems Of Her Own

Ivanka Trump is neck-deep in the case of the missing $146 million in Trump inaugural committee funds. She was already caught perjuring herself when she testified in the DC inaugural committee investigation.

All of these investigative threads are coming together as there are growing accusations that the Trump Organization stole from the non-profit presidential inauguration committee.

There are two ways to look at this. Ivanka Trump is her father’s chosen one. She is clearly Donald Trump’s favorite and is in line to take over for him. The other perspective is that by many accounts, Ivanka Trump is just like her father. She shows no loyalty to anyone, so if prosecutors came after her, one could easily see her selling her dad out to save herself.

Ivanka Trump flipping on her dad is probably a remote possibility, but it could happen, but the failed former one-term president’s daughter does have mounting legal problems of her own, and if push came to shove, one could easily see her shoving dear old dad off of the cliff and giving up all of the information that prosecutors would need for a conviction.