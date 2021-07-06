Lindsey Graham, Who Helped Incite Insurrection, Says He Hopes All Rioters Are Prosecuted

In the run-up to the January 6th insurrection, Lindsey Graham did plenty to help Donald Trump spread misinformation. The South Carolina senator went as far as to call Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to inquire about the state’s vote count.

Graham seemed to have changed his mind about Trump in the aftermath of the attacks. He said on the senate floor that while he and the former president had a good run, he could be counted out in the future. Just weeks later, the South Carolina lawmaker was playing golf with Trump.

But despite his culpability in the insurrection, Graham took time to attack the rioters on Tuesday, 6 months after the event. He told reporters, “I was there. It was shameful, it was despicable, and the people who did it need to go to jail.”

The senator continued, “The people who breached the Capitol committed a crime. They defiled their Capitol. That was not a peaceful protest, and I hope they all get prosecuted. This is not democracy. That was anarchy. I think it’s important to understand the difference between peaceful protest and a riot.”

Of course, many of those who were involved in the insurrection will soon face court dates. And when they do, it is likely that some will say that they participated in the event because Trump told them too. It wouldn’t be so surprising to hear others invoke Graham as well.