Mary Trump Says Ivanka Might Turn on Her Father Following Charges Against Trump Organization

Speaking to The Daily Beast, psychologist Mary Trump, who has been a vocal critic of her extended family and wrote the book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, said that she believes Ivanka Trump will turn on her father and is “much less likely to be loyal” than Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer charged with 15 felony counts for evading $1.76 million in taxes over 15 years.

“She’s much less likely to stay loyal than Allen Weisselberg,” Mary Trump told Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of “The New Abnormal.”

“Wait, wait, whoa. You think Ivanka is less likely to stay loyal than Allen Weisselberg? Even though her dad gave her a job in the White House?” Jong-Fast responded.

“But Allen had a pretty cushy gig where he was. And I think kind of in the grand scheme of things, as counterintuitive as this might sound, I think Ivanka has, one, more to lose and, two, more to hang onto. Her husband’s family is legitimately very wealthy,” Trump responded.

“The kind of fraud that’s being alleged here is exactly the kind of thing my aunts and uncles did to me,” she continued. “Patterns strongly imply intent, right?”

She added:

“After my dad died, my aunts and uncles were my fiduciaries, they were supposed to help protect my investments. And one of those investments was in a partnership called Midland Associates, that essentially my grandfather’s core business, Trump Management paid [it] to manage his [real estate] properties. And then in the ’80s, after my dad died, they created a shell corporation called All County, which the purpose of it simply was to siphon money away from both Midland Associates and my grandfather’s business, one, just to steal money from me… and two, to devalue Trump Management so much that when he died, they were able to claim it was only worth $30 million and thereby avoid paying almost $500 million in estate taxes. I think my case also sets a precedent for what the fraud case is hopefully going to show.”

Last week, the Trump Organization released a statement defending Weisselberg, who has been loyal to former President Donald Trump and his family for half a century. In it, they alleged that Weisselberg is being used by Manhattan prosecutors as “a pawn.”

“The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics,” said the statement.

Mary Trump’s observation comes as critics speculate whether Ivanka Trump could face tax fraud charges since she, like Weisselberg, was an officer of the Trump Organization while serving as a consultant for other companies, an arrangement that appears designed to shield individuals from paying taxes.