Sean Hannity Claims Teachers Will Soon Stop Teaching Math, Science and History and Replace Them With Critical Race Theory

Last week, it was announced that the United States had added 850,000 new jobs. This was a continuation of a impressive job numbers since Joe Biden has taken over the White House. In his short term, over 3 million jobs have been added. Many experts believe that the economy will soon experience a boom.

Fox News has no intention of reporting on those figures. In fact, the network has focused on reported job shortages in certain industries. And, of course, the Fox personalities almost never stop talking about Critical Race Theory.

While CRT is an advance course often taught in colleges and law schools, Fox has pinpointed it as a hot button issue. They are on on a mission to convince their viewers that elementary school students will be taught about this advance theory.

On Tuesday, Sean Hannity took it as far as any personality has yet. He told his radio listeners:

“We’re now getting to a point of irreconcilable differences. You have Americans that don’t want the Pledge of Allegiance. They don’t want the national anthem. They don’t even want the U.S. flag. They — they want critical race theory. That is their number one goal — not reading, writing, math, science. No, forget that. You know, they — they want taking a knee. They want staying in the locker room. They want defund the police.”

There have already been viral videos of parents getting arrested after aggressively protesting against CRT. So as long as the lie keeps working, Fox will keep pushing it.