GOP Crime Wave Rages On As Trump Golfing Buddy Arrested For Groping Dental Patient

A friend and golfing partner of former president Donald Trump — who gained notoriety for using that friendship to lobby Trump’s administration — was charged with indecent assault last week in Pennsylvania on allegations he groped one of his dental patients, according to court documents.

Albert Hazzouri Jr., a 65-year-old dentist from Scranton, Pa., is best known for a 2017 note he wrote Trump, using stationery from Trump’s own Mar-a-Lago Club, to push a proposal for an oversight committee on dental spending. Advertising Advertising

Trump Is Gone But The Crime Continues In The Moral Less Valueless Republican Party

If it is true that you can tell a lot about a person based on the company that they keep, then the fact that the people surrounding Trump getting arrested and charged with crimes speaks volumes.

The Republican Party hasn’t just gone insane. They also have no values and are attracting so many criminals that one could be forgiven if the former party of Lincoln was mistaken for a crime syndicate.

The former failed one-term president is the symptom, not the disease. The Republican Party was infected with criminality before Trump, but their malleability toward crime was why they were so easily taken over by Trump.

It is no wonder that the GOP is so anti-police. They are the party of crime.