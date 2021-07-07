Jen Psaki: “We Don’t Take Any of Our Health and Medical Advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene”

2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told CNN that the Biden administration does not “take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene” after Greene compared a push by President Joe Biden to ensure as many Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus as possible to the people who helped Adolf Hitler rise to power in Nazi Germany.

“We don’t take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene. So I can assure everyone of that,” Psaki said, telling anchor John Berman “that we’re trying to do here as the federal government is to protect the American people and save lives, prevent people from getting Covid and the coronavirus.”

“And what we’ve seen over the course of the last several months is that one of the biggest barriers is access,” she continued, “and people knowing when they can get the vaccine, where they can get the vaccine, the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. It’s up to every individual to decided whether they’re going to get vaccinated but especially as we’re seeing reports from the CDC about the rise of the Delta variant, one of the most transmissible variants we’ve seen there.”

“This is about protecting people and saving lives,” she stressed again. “That’s a role we’re going to continue to play from the federal government and use any of the tools and tactics we believe can be effective.”

– @PressSec Jen Psaki responds to @mtgreenee's criticism of door-to-door vaccination outreach efforts (And by criticism, I mean more Nazi comparisons) pic.twitter.com/7BNUBxICLb — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) July 7, 2021

Yesterday, Greene’s tweet went viral after she continued to promote conspiracy theories about vaccination against Covid-19.

“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” Greene said in response to remarks from President Biden that his administration is prepared to send public health officials “to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes door to door, literally knocking on doors” to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations,” she added, a reference to loyalists of Adolf Hitler who guarded Nazi meetings and later served in the Nazi army.

Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people. People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment. https://t.co/S8qlstuSqL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

Greene stoked controversy earlier this year after she invoked the Holocaust in reference to lockdown measures and mask-wearing.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] is talking about,” Greene said in May.