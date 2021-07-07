Trump Outed As A Fascist Who Praised Hitler To Chief Of Staff John Kelly

According to a new book, Trump praised Hitler for doing a lot of good things to his then Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The Guardian reported on a quote from Kelly in Michael Wolfe’s new book:

On a visit to Europe to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the first world war, Donald Trump insisted to his then-chief of staff, John Kelly: “Well, Hitler did a lot of good things.”

Bender reports that Trump made the remark during an impromptu history lesson in which Kelly “reminded the president which countries were on which side during the conflict” and “connected the dots from the first world war to the second world war and all of Hitler’s atrocities.”

Trump Supports And Defends Hitler During A Trip To Europe

Kelly pushed back and told Trump that he was wrong, and Trump responded by arguing with Kelly and sticking to his supportive position of Hitler,

Trump wore his fascist tendencies on his sleeve. He treated US democratic allies like enemies while cozying up to authoritarians and dictators in North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Turkey, to name just a few.

Trumpism is authoritarianism. The former president wants to destroy US democracy and replace it with the rule of one central man. The Capitol attack was the physical manifestation of Trump’s desire to overturn democracy. Trump shows nothing but contempt for democratic institutions, and the/

The fact that John Kelly heard Trump praise Hitler and didn’t quit on the spot and hold a press conference encapsulates why the Republican Party is under the thumb of a Hitler wanna-be.