Joe Rogan Defends Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones,”None of What They Say is Outrageous.”

Joe Rogan happily tells his viewers that he is not a Republican or a Democrat. His favored candidate during the run-up to the 2020 election was Bernie Sanders.

At the same time, the popular host has platformed many alt-right figures. This includes multiple appearances from Alex Jones. And this week, Rogan defended both Jones and Tucker Carlson.

Rogan was critiquing Brian Stelter’s recent comments on the two men. The host began, “Both men were saying things that are logical. They’re both saying … there was most likely agent provocateurs that at least had some part in that January 6th invasion of Capitol Hill. Like, that’s not an outrageous thing to say. Just by connecting him to Alex Jones, he’s trying to dismiss Tucker Carlson.”

The podcaster continued by discussing Carlson’s spying claims. “None of that is outrageous,” he said. “We know from Edward Snowden the NSA has been monitoring emails and everything. So that’s fact. … The idea that they’re not monitoring Alex Jones is insane. Whether or not they’re monitoring Tucker Carlson, I don’t know. But we know they have the ability to do so.”

As Jen Psaki recently explained, the NSA investigates people they worry are collaborating with foreign powers. Snowden had interactions with both Hong Kong and Russia.

Rogan has a legion of followers and it will matter to them that he is supporting Carlson and Jones.